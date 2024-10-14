Security Increased At Salman Khan's Bandra Home After Baba Siddique Murder

Warning shots were fired outside Salman Khan's house in April.

Security has been increased at actor Salman Khan's house after politician Baba Siddique was shot dead by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Nearly a dozen cops have been deployed outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where Mr Khan as well as his parents live.

Mr Siddique, known for his lavish iftar parties, was a close friend of Mr Khan. The actor even visited his house as well as the hospital after the NCP leader was shot

Salman Khan has been on the Bishnoi gang's "target" list since the 1998 blackbuck case and has received multiple threats. Warning shots were also fired outside his house in April.

Taking responsibility for Mr Siddique's murder, the Bishnoi gang issued a threat yesterday for anyone who helps the actor.

A post on Facebook made by one Shubuu Lonkar, believed to be Bishnoi gang associate Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, claimed that Mr the politician was killed because he was linked to India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, and was close to Salman Khan.

The post also referred to the death of Anuj Thapan, an arrested suspect in the firing outside Salman Khan's house. Thapan allegedly died by suicide in the crime branch police lock-up in May.

"We do not have any enmity with anyone but whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order ('hisab-kitaab kar lena')," read the post read in Hindi.

Since Lonkar is in jail, the police said the post was made by his brother Pravin Lonkar, who was arrested last evening.

Besides Siddique, at least two other celebrities have been targeted by the Bishnoi gang since last year for their perceived closeness to Salman Khan, according to police sources.

Last November, shots were fired at the house of Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal in Canada's Vancouver. The Bishnoi gang had said Mr Grewal had praised Salman Khan and treated him "like a brother", due to which the firing was carried out.

Shots were fired at the house of another singer - AP Dhillon - in the same Canadian city this September. Rohit Godara, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the firing that came after Mr Dhillon released a music video featuring Salman Khan.

The Bishnoi gang wants to kill Salman Khan due to his alleged involvement in shooting blackbucks at Bawad near Jodhpur during the filming of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. The Bishnoi community, which considers the blackbuck sacred, was upset with the alleged shooting of the animal.

Lawrence Bishnoi had declared in a court in 2018 that he wanted to kill Salman Khan.