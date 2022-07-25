12-Storey Tower Under PM's Scheme Built In 96 Days In Navi Mumbai

CIDCO said the complex was built between April 4 and July 9 this year. (Representational)

State-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Monday announced it had completed construction of a 12-storey residential tower with 96 flats under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana in just 96 days.

In a release, CIDCO said the complex is in Bamandongri in Navi Mumbai and was built in quick time between April 4 and July 9 this year due to the use of modern precast technology, a system in which concrete is cast in a reusable mould, treated and transported to the construction site.

The release said CIDCO, under the leadership of managing director Sanjay Mukherkee, had set a new landmark in the PMAY's endeavour of 'housing for all' with this tower.

Construction of tenements under mass housing schemes of PMAY for economically weaker sections (EWS) and lower income groups (LIG) are underway in several parts of Navi Mumbai, it added.

