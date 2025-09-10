"Nationalistic Ideology" Overall Winner: Veep-Elect's Jibe At Opposition

Vice President elect CP Radhakrishnan said this evening that the elections for the post conducted earlier today made it clear that "nationalistic ideology" is the overall winner. "The other side (the Opposition) said it is an ideological fight but from the voting pattern we can understand that the nationalistic ideology is overall victorious," he told reporters.

The Opposition, despite not having the numbers, had forced the election, pitching it as an ideological battle.

Mr Radhakrishnan had sailed through the election, scooping up 452 first preference votes. Opposition candidate and retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy got only 300 - 15 less than the number the Congress claimed it had.

The NDA, delighted at the cross-voting, jeered at the Opposition, calling it a proof of their inner rift despite the public attempt at keeping up a united front. The extra boost was the timing - just ahead of a series of state election, one of them in Tamil Nadu, the home state of Mr Radhakrishnan.

One of the party's tallest leaders in Tamil Nadu, Mr Radhakrishnan was chosen with an eye on the BJP's expansion plans in the South - an area where, barring Karnataka, the party has been unable to find a foothold.

Mr Radhakrishnan, though, was seen as making an attempt to assuage opposition concern about the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

After the exit of Jagdeep Dhankhar, known for his face-offs with the Opposition, Mr Radhakrishnan was picked as a signal that Rajya Sabha needs balance, not aggression. The 68-year-old also has links with the BJP's ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, and the BJP's predecessor Jan Sangh from a young age.

"In a democracy, both the ruling party and the opposition are important. It is the two sides of the same coin. The interest of the democracy will be taken into account," Mr Radhakrishnan said.

Regarding the responsibilities of the office, he said, "Every post is important, and every post has its own limitations. We have to understand that we have to work within that framework".

His 150-vote margin, however, is one of the lowest in the Vice-Presidential polls. In 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar had beaten Opposition candidate Margaret Alva with the highest margin in the six last Vice Presidential elections. He secured 528 votes to her tally of 182.