India Slams "Biased" Myanmar Rights Report On Pahalgam Attack At United Nations

At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India called out "baseless and biased" remarks in a recent report on the human rights situation in Myanmar, even as it reiterated its commitment to peace, stability, and global disarmament.

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation, led by Lok Sabha MP Dr D. Purandeswari, participated in the opening of the session and paid floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN Headquarters in New York.

During a combined briefing by the special mandate holders on the human rights situation in Myanmar, MP Dilip Saikia reaffirmed India's support for initiatives aimed at building peace through a "Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led" process. He emphasised that sustainable stability can only be assured through inclusive political dialogue and the early resumption of democratic processes via credible and participatory elections.

Saikia also highlighted India's ongoing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, referencing people-centric initiatives such as Operation Brahma and Operation Sadbhav, which were launched to provide timely relief during natural disasters.

Objecting to parts of a recent report on India, Saikia said some observations, particularly those linking the April 2025 Pahalgam terrorist incident to displaced persons from Myanmar, were "baseless and biased". He urged the Special Rapporteur to refrain from relying on unverified or skewed media reports that appear intended to malign India's image.

In a separate session on "Disarmament Machinery", MP Sajda Ahmed underscored India's steadfast commitment to multilateralism and to the principles of the UN Charter. She reaffirmed India's position that the Conference on Disarmament remains the sole multilateral forum for negotiating global disarmament issues.

Despite the turbulent global security environment, Ahmed said, India remains hopeful that the work of the forum will lead to collective and pragmatic solutions, adding that the country stands ready to collaborate with fellow Member States to achieve shared objectives.

