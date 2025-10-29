Caught Stealing On Camera, Senior Madhya Pradesh Police Officer On The Run

A senior woman officer of Bhopal Police has been accused of theft, presenting an unprecedented situation that has rocked the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. A case has been filed against Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalpana Raghuvanshi, posted at the Police Headquarters, for allegedly stealing Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from the home of her friend.

The incident, which took place in Jahangirabad police station area of Bhopal, has raised serious questions about integrity and accountability within the police force.

In her statement, the woman alleged that she had left her mobile phone on charge and had gone to take a bath. In that brief period, DSP Kalpana Raghuvanshi entered the house and took away the cash and another cellphone that was kept in her handbag.

When the complainant returned, both the cash and the phone were missing. She checked her CCTV footage, which showed DSP Raghuvanshi entering and exiting the house. Sources said in the footage, the officer was also seen holding a bundle of currency notes while leaving the premises.

Shocked, the woman immediately approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

On basis of the CCTV footage, the police registered a case of theft against Raghuvanshi. The accused officer has since been on the run. Multiple search operations have been launched to trace her.

Additional Superintendent of Police Bittu Sharma said: "The complainant's mobile phone has been recovered... The mobile phone was recovered from the accused's home. She can be seen in the footage."

Police sources said the Rs 2 lakh in cash remains untraced.

The Police Headquarters has issued a departmental notice to the accused officer, and preparations for disciplinary proceedings are in progress.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the police establishment, drawing public outrage and sparking internal embarrassment. Senior officers have called for a strict and transparent probe, insisting that no officer will be shielded from accountability.