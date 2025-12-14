Madhya Pradesh Minister's Remarks On Ladli Behna Beneficiaries Spark Outrage

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Ratlam district in-charge Vijay Shah's statement regarding beneficiaries of the state government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana, which are being widely perceived as coercive and threatening, has landed him in controversy.

This comes days after he faced criticism over his remarks related to Colonel Sophia Qureshi.

The remarks were made during a District Development Advisory Committee meeting held in Ratlam. Shah said that since the government is distributing crores of rupees under the Ladli Behna Yojana, beneficiaries should come forward to show respect to the Chief Minister. He went on to suggest that those who fail to do so could see their applications put on hold.

During the meeting, Shah asked officials from the Women and Child Development Department about the number of Ladli Behna beneficiaries in the district. The officials informed him that there are approximately 2.5 lakh beneficiaries in Ratlam district. Reacting to this, the minister said that since the Chief Minister has completed two years in office, at least 50,000 women out of the 2.5 lakh beneficiaries should come forward to “show respect".

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “The government is giving crores of rupees at the rate of Rs 1,500 per month. So a thank you is warranted at least once in two years. We will arrange the food. We'll see what happens to those who don't come."

He then made a more contentious remark, stating that beneficiaries whose payments have increased by Rs 250 would be investigated. “If someone's Aadhaar is not linked, their application will be put on hold. That means it will automatically be stopped. Then everyone will come,” he said.

Several officers and public representatives present at the meeting appeared visibly uncomfortable.

Under the Madhya Pradesh government's Ladli Behna Yojana, around 1.27 crore women across the state receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The amount was increased by Rs 250 on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, from the earlier Rs 1,250 per month. The stated objective of the scheme is to provide financial security and promote the empowerment of women.

Reacting sharply to Shah's remarks, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta termed the statements unconstitutional, manipulative and threatening. He alleged that government schemes were being used to mobilise crowds and project public support for the Chief Minister. Gupta claimed that the attempt to bring 50,000 women out of 2.5 lakh beneficiaries indicates that BJP workers themselves have stopped attending welcome events, and that beneficiaries are now being pressured through administrative means.

Recently, during an NDTV interaction marking two years of the state government, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was asked when beneficiaries would receive the promised Rs 3,000 per month under the scheme. Responding to the question, he had said, “You tell me, have all promises always been fulfilled every time? We will go even further in the direction of women's empowerment.”