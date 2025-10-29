CCTV Footage Shows Doctor Who Died By Suicide Entering Hotel Room Alone

CCTV footage obtained from a hotel in Maharashtra's Satara district has confirmed that the 28-year-old woman doctor, whose death last week sparked political outrage, had checked into the lodge alone on the night she died. The footage, released by the hotel owner, counters claims made by some political figures that the incident may have been a case of murder disguised as suicide.

The doctor, who was posted at a government hospital in Satara and originally from Beed district, was found dead in her hotel room late on October 23. The discovery of a suicide note -- written on her palm -- accused two men: Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane of sexual assault and software engineer Prashant Bankar of prolonged mental harassment. Both have since been arrested.

CCTV Evidence

The newly released footage shows the doctor entering the hotel alone and completing her check-in shortly after leaving Bankar's residence, where she had reportedly attended a Lakshmi Puja that evening.

The footage release came after Sushma Andhare, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, questioned whether the doctor had entered the hotel voluntarily and suggested the possibility of coercion. In response, the hotel's owner provided the CCTV clips to local authorities, asserting that no one accompanied her at the time of entry.

Sequence of Events

According to the preliminary investigation, the doctor had been invited to Bankar's home on the evening of October 23 for a Lakshmi Puja ceremony. Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar said the doctor and Bankar argued during the event over a set of photographs taken during the rituals. "She reportedly left the house after the argument. Bankar's father brought her back briefly, but she left again later and checked into a nearby lodge," Chakankar said.

Before taking her life, the doctor allegedly sent a series of text messages to Bankar, suggesting she was under emotional distress. "She indicated she might take an extreme step," said Chakankar, citing details from the messages recovered by investigators. Police officials confirmed that the doctor also placed a late-night call to Bankar, though it remains unclear whether he answered.

The following morning, hotel staff discovered her body. The autopsy indicated death by hanging. Police say the final forensic report is awaited.

The Allegations

The handwritten note found on her palm named PSI Gopal Badane and Bankar. The doctor accused Badane of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions and alleged that Bankar, her landlord's son, subjected her to ongoing mental harassment.

Satara police chief Tushar Doshi said digital evidence recovered from the victim's phone corroborates that she had remained in contact with Bankar in the days leading to her death. However, her last communication with Badane dated back to March.

The probe into the rape allegations against PSI Badane continues, with officers from outside the Phaltan division now assisting to ensure impartiality.

Prior Complaints Ignored

Documents reviewed by investigators show that the doctor had previously filed multiple written complaints against PSI Badane and other officers, alleging harassment and intimidation. On June 19, she submitted a complaint to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, accusing them of coercing her to issue false medical fitness certificates for criminal suspects.

The complaint, however, was followed by a counter-FIR filed by the Phaltan Rural Police, accusing the doctor of obstructing an investigation. Activists and colleagues now allege that this bureaucratic standoff worsened her mental distress and left her without institutional support.

Women's Commission chairperson Chakankar confirmed that the commission will review why no departmental action was taken after her June complaint. "

Political and Public Reaction

The incident has triggered a major political row across Maharashtra. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, described the case as "an institutional failure."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defended the police investigation, warning against the politicisation of the case.

State-appointed coordinator Dr Omprakash Shete met the victim's family in Beed on Monday and assured them that the Chief Minister would personally monitor the investigation's progress.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar and Congress's Vijay Waddetiwar have also pledged legal support to the family. On Tuesday, the victim's hometown of Wadwani observed a complete shutdown to demand a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.