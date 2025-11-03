Opposition Aggressive Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Plans Big Protest

The demand for a Special Investigation Team headed by a retired High Court judge is gaining momentum in the case of the woman doctor who died by suicide in Satara's Phaltan. Opposition parties, medical associations, and activists are seeking a transparent probe, free from political interference.

The doctor, who died by suicide last month, had penned a suicide note on her palm, in which she accused a police officer -- sub-inspector Gopal Badane -- of sexual assault and a techie, Prashant Bankar, of mental harassment. She also mentioned a former MP in another four-page suicide letter.

To investigate the death, a Special Investigation Team has been formed by the Maharashtra Police, led by Tejaswi Satpute, Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force, Pune. She has been directed to take charge, visit Satara, gather details from the Superintendent of Police, and ensure the probe is completed within a set timeframe.

Several leaders, however, have questioned the SIT's credibility, as it functions under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Home Department.

The Congress has demanded that the probe be overseen by a retired High Court judge for fairness and transparency. It also called for the immediate arrest of MP Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar, citing statements made by the victim's family and the letter she wrote before her death. The party has accused Fadnavis of giving a "clean chit" even before the case reached court and announced a protest at his residence on November 10.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has also reiterated the demand for an SIT led by a retired judge.

"The girl from Maharashtra must get justice. There should be no political pressure in this case. What is wrong is wrong. Whoever is responsible must be punished," she has said, urging Fadnavis to meet the doctor's family in Beed and not to exonerate anyone until the investigation is complete.

The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has become extremely aggressive on this issue. Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare has staged a sit-in protest outside Phaltan police station, demanding chargesheets against the six accused and questioning the government's claim of forming an SIT. She has alleged that political pressure was influencing the case and accused MP Nimbalkar of interference.

Medical associations have joined the protest. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors has demanded an SIT under a retired judge and senior IPS officer, Rs 5 crore compensation for the woman's family, a fast-track court for speedy justice, and fixed duty hours to prevent exploitation.

Resident doctors have already boycotted OPD services and warned that all elective services will be suspended if the government fails to respond.

The case has sparked a massive political row in Maharashtra, with the Opposition alleging that criminals were victimising the 28-year-old doctor, who was from Beed district of central Maharashtra. She was apparently under pressure to give false medical reports.

For a few months before her death, the doctor had alleged harassment by Badane and other police officers, but there was no follow-on her complaints. This has now come under scrutiny. Badane and Banker have been arrested.

Chief Minister Fadnavis has accused the Opposition of politicising the incident.

"We will not sit quietly until justice is given to our little sister. But in every matter, some people try to do politics," he has said.