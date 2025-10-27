D Fadnavis Greets People On Chhath Puja, Visits Juhu Beach

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday greeted devotees on the occasion of Chhath Puja by visiting Juhu Beach here and said his government has always extended assistance for the festival.

The popular festival has an added significance for political parties this year in view of the coming civic elections in Mumbai, which has a sizable North Indian population, as well as the elections in Bihar.

Fadnavis visited the beach where Chhath `Maha Parva' festivities were organised by the Chhath Utsav Maha Sangh.

Lakhs of people visited the seashore for the rituals notwithstanding the intermittent showers the city has been receiving over the last few days.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis participated in the Chhath Puja celebrations at Juhu beach. pic.twitter.com/VWjZaK6ebP — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

Lord Surya Narayan and Chhathi Maiyya hold importance in our religion, Fadnavis said on this occasion.

Chhath puja has been celebrated in Mumbai for the last several years, and since 2014, his government has extended all assistance for it through the civic body, he said.

The four-day festivities began on October 25 and will conclude on October 28. Chhath puja is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla, six days after Diwali. On this day, worshippers honour 'Chhathi Maiya', the sun god, and seek their blessings.

