Accused Cop On The Run, Devendra Fadnavis Orders Swift Action In Doctor Suicide Case

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured that no one involved in the alleged abetment of the suicide of a woman doctor in Satara will be spared, asserting that the matter is "serious" and needs a thorough probe.

Speaking to reporters after an event in Dadar, Fadnavis said the nature of the doctor's final note, written on her palm, reflected the immense trauma she faced.

"We suspended the officer involved yesterday. An investigation has been initiated. Even if someone is involved directly or indirectly, they won't be spared," said the Chief Minister, while accusing the Opposition of politicising the tragedy.

Arrest And Investigation Progress

A major development came on Saturday, with Satara Police arresting Prashant Bankar, one of the two individuals named by the victim, a medical officer serving in Phaltan Sub-District Hospital.

Bankar, a software engineer, was accused of mental harassment by the doctor. The woman lived as a tenant in a flat owned by Bankar's father. The second accused, Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, whom the doctor accused of repeated sexual assault, remains on the run.

Police said the doctor checked into a hotel on Wednesday night, as her official quarters were far from the hospital. She was found unresponsive the next evening, triggering the investigation.

The Satara Additional SP, Vaishali Kaduskar, admitted lapses:

"If timely action had been taken on her complaints, perhaps her life could have been saved."

Victim's Family Flags Political Pressure

The victim's cousin alleged that for nearly a year, the doctor was being coerced by police and "politically connected people" to manipulate post-mortem reports and issue favoured medical fitness certificates.

"She was under tremendous pressure," he said.

Opposition Targets Ruling BJP

The incident has snowballed into a political flashpoint, too.

"Maharashtra was once the safest for women. What has happened now? said the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, linking the case to a recent murder of a woman in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve cited documents the victim allegedly submitted to police seeking action in June and August this year, calling it a case with "intense political pressure."

"If you cannot protect Maharashtra, step down," said former Congress minister Yashomati Thakur.