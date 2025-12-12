Devendra Fadnavis Praises Prada Pact As Big Win For Maharashtra Artisans

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has praised the agreement between Global luxury brand Prada and state-owned bodies LIDCOM & LIDKAR as not just a demand for credit but a command for a business partnership.

“Global luxury giant @Prada finally recognises that Maharashtra's craftsmanship is unreplicable! A historic MoU signed between Prada, LIDCOM & LIDKAR. These limited-edition sandals crafted with the help of our skilled artisans from Maharashtra will be available from February 2026 at 40 Prada stores across the globe and on the official website,” Devendra Fadnavis said on social media platform X.

“We didn't just demand credit for our heritage; we commanded a business partnership. This is the true power of ‘Make in India' and the global recognition of #KolhapuriChappal. Congratulations to our artisans—the world is now your ramp!” he added.

Aritsans in Kolhapur are excited over the possibility of global recognition and future possibilities of the Kolhapuri chappals. The agreement is also seen as a win for the government's "vocal for local" campaign.

"Vocal for Local" is an Indian government initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to encourage consumers to buy and promote local products and support domestic industries. The campaign aims to boost local economies, foster grassroots entrepreneurship, reduce reliance on imports, and promote self-sufficiency and sustainable growth.

The agreement sets out the framework, implementation and guidance of the “PRADA Made in India x Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals” project, which will celebrate Indian craftsmanship through a limited-edition collection of sandals. These will be manufactured in India in collaboration with skilled artisans from the Maharashtra and Karnataka regions, where the traditional Kolhapuri Chappals are handcrafted.

Combining traditional techniques with Prada's contemporary design and premium materials, the collection creates a unique dialogue between Indian heritage and modern luxury expression.

The traditional Kolhapuri Chappals are manufactured across eight districts: four in Maharashtra (Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur) and four in Karnataka (Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Bijapur).

In 2019, Kolhapuri Chappals were granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, safeguarding their authenticity and highlighting their cultural significance.

Ms Prerna Deshbhratar, IAS, LIDCOM Managing Director commented: “The project is a result of a sustained dialogue and a shared commitment to honour generations of artisans who have preserved this traditional craft. The collaboration with Prada reflects an ethical partnership where a global brand works directly with artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka, recognising their expertise and giving them full credit. The Government of Maharashtra through LIDCOM is happy to support this initiative which highlights India's vision of taking its rich cultural heritage to global platforms while celebrating the authenticity and legacy of Kolhapuri chappals.”

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, commented: “Our collaboration with LIDCOM and LIDKAR stems from a meaningful cultural exchange, where every voice contributed to creating not just a product, but a broader initiative. We are proud to announce the launch of this collection, and we are committed to develop training programs supporting Indian artisans and ensuring that their exceptional craftsmanship secures its place in today's evolving industry.”