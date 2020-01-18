Probe Agency NIA To Investigate J&K Cop Davinder Singh's Case

Davinder Singh was arrested along with three terrorists last week in south Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe a case in which a suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police deputy superintendent, Davinder Singh, was caught in south Kashmir while allegedly ferrying two terrorists to Jammu last weekend, an official spokesman said today.

Davinder Singh was arrested last weekend along with Naveed Babu, self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, a new recruit Atif and an advocate Irfan Mir.

The four were caught with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in south Kashmir.

After receiving orders from the Union Home Ministry, the NIA has re-registered this case and started the investigation, the spokesman said.