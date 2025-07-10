Pak-Based Terrorist's House Seized In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

As a part of an ongoing crackdown on terrorist infrastructure, property of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Wednesday, the police said.

Pakistan-based terrorist Ghulam Rasool Shah, originally from Kupwara's Chandigam area, has been actively involved in orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years, a J&K police spokesman said, adding that he is presently operating from across the border.

"As part of the legal action, five kanals and three marlas of land belonging to the accused were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the police said.



This move, say the police, is a "strong message" to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities from within or outside the country.

Recently, houses of terror accused and suspects were seized by the police in south Kashmir and Chenab Valley.

In January this year, properties of 11 terror suspects from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were attached in Kishtwar district. The accused have been on the run for several years, a police spokesman said.

"The decisive move is part of the broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers," the spokesman added.

Besides counter-terrorism operations to track down active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency and the J&K police have intensified their crackdown on the support structure of terrorist organisations, including properties of terrorists, police said.