'Best Way To Silence Terrorist Davinder...': Rahul Gandhi On J&K Cop Case

Congress's Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi and the government over Davinder Singh (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his attack on the government this morning over the arrest of senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh. In a social media post Mr Gandhi alleged that the decision to hand over the case to the NIA (National Investigation Agency) was the "best way to silence terrorist DSP Davinder Singh" and that any investigation into the case is now "as good as dead".

"The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya's assassination. In YK's care, the case is as good as dead," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag "#WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced" and asking: "And why??"

The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA.



The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya's assassination. In YK's care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced



And why?? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 17, 2020

According to news agency PTI, the Union Home Ministry is expected to shortly issue a formal notification handing over the case to the NIA, which is headed by Yogesh Chander Modi, an IPS officer of the 1984 batch who holds the rank of Director-General.

Yesterday Mr Gandhi took to Twitter to question the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval.

"DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India," Mr Gandhi tweeted, sharing a poster with a list of questions.

DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with 🇮🇳 blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi.



He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against 🇮🇳.#TerroristDavinderCoverUppic.twitter.com/gc2BlhBOwM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2020

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also demanded a thorough probe.

DSP Davindar Singh's arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances 1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 16, 2020

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, also took to Twitter and his comment sparked a war of words with the ruling BJP.

The spat began after Mr Chowdhury said controversy over Davinder Singh's arrest would have been "more vociferous... had Davinder Singh been Davinder Khan" and escalated after Karnataka BJP hit back by calling the opposition party "Pakistan's Best Friend".

Last week Davinder Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police posted at Srinagar International Airport, was caught travelling in a car with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Speaking to reporters after his arrest, J&K law enforcement authorities confirmed Davinder Singh would be dealt with as a "terrorist" and will face anti-terror charges and those relating to the Arms and Explosives Act.

Soon after Davinder Singh's arrest, raids at his home - next to the Army's 15 Corps headquarters - revealed an AK rifle and two pistols.

Investigations also found that Davinder Singh had sheltered terrorists at his home and that he was planning a visit to Delhi, where Republic Day celebrations are being planned for January 26.

With input from PTI