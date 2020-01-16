'Why PM Modi, Amit Shah, NSA Doval Silent?' Rahul Gandhi On J&K Cop Arrest

Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands, Rahul Gandhi tweeted (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on this week's arrest of senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was travelling in a car with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

"DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India," Mr Gandhi tweeted, sharing a poster with a list of questions.

DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with ???????? blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi.



He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against ????????.#TerroristDavinderCoverUppic.twitter.com/gc2BlhBOwM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2020

Congress general secretary and Mr Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demanded a thorough probe.

"DSP Davindar Singh's arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason," she tweeted.

DSP Davindar Singh's arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances 1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 16, 2020

Singh was posted at Srinagar international airport when 15 foreign diplomats including the US envoy came for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Soon after Davinder Singh's arrest, raids at his home revealed an AK rifle and two pistols.

Investigations found that Singh had sheltered the terrorists at his official home next to the Army's 15 Corps Headquarters. They set out on Saturday morning for Jammu, from where they were planning to go to Delhi. It is being investigated if Singh's visit to Delhi was linked to the January 26 Republic Day celebration.

Singh's role in the August 2017 attack in Pulwama in which four policemen were killed is being probed, police have said.

The police are also investigating allegations against Singh that he had helped hanged terrorist Afzal Guru arrange logistics for the terrorists who attacked parliament in 2001.