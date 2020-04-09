Probe Agency Arrests 2 For Killing Chhattisgarh BJP MLA, 4 Policemen In 2019

Bhima Mandavi was killed in an IED attack in 2019

Two people, wanted in connection with the killings of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four policemen in an IED attack in Chhattisgarh last year, have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Dantewada, the probe agency said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bhima Tati (27) and Madka Ram Tati (36), both residents of Dantewada, were arrested on Tuesday, NIA said in a release.

They were produced before the NIA special court at Jagdalpur on Wednesday which granted their custody for six days to the agency, a statement said.

Initial investigation has revealed that the two accused are CPI (Maoist) workers and they were instrumental in providing logistical support and shelter to the naxals, it stated.

The NIA suspects that the duo were part of a larger conspiracy to plant and execute the IED blast which led to the death of Bhima Mandavi and four other personnel, it said.

The incident occurred on April 9, 2019 when Dantewada MLA Bhima Mandavi and four personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were killed after their vehicle exploded near Shyamgiri village under Kuakonda police station area.

The arms and ammunitions carried by the martyred security personnel with them were also looted by the attackers, the release said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 at Kuakonda police station, against unknown persons.

Subsequently, the NIA registered a case on May 17, 2019 in the case and began Investigation.