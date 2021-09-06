Watch: Landslide In Shimla District Blocks Key Highway

Himachal Pradesh has been recording heavy rainfall this Monsoon and this has also resulted in landslides.

A landslide in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh has led to a block on the National Highway 5 that connects Firozpur in Punjab with Shipki La on the India-China border.

The state emergency operation centre said no loss of life or property has been reported in the landslide that took place at Jeori near Rampur.

A video shared by Himachal Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police on social media shows a mass of land sliding down a slope. Boulders can be seen tumbling down the slope amid a cloud of dust. Some vehicles, it appears, had a narrow escape as they are seen right on the edge of the point where the landslide occurred.

Landslide vedio ..near DET Jeori pic.twitter.com/zQA4R8uREV — HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) September 6, 2021

"DPCR has informed that an incident of landslide occurred near Jeori- Sub-division Rampur District Shimla due to which NH-05 road has been blocked. No human or property loss reported by the Authority concerned yet," the state emergency operation centre said in a bulletin, according to news agency ANI.

The district administration has directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Rampur, and a police team to assess the situation.

Himachal Pradesh has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during this Monsoon and this has also resulted in landslides.

Earlier, on August 28, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway -- National Highway 3 -- was blocked due to a landslide between Aut and Pandoh in the Mandi district.

Last month, 13 people died after a landslide in Kinnaur district left several vehicles buried under debris.

A state-run bus, a truck and a few cars were trapped after the landslide blocked the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway.