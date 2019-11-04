Green Panel Summons Officials Of Delhi Government, Centre Over Pollution

Pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring areas has been spiralling since Diwali.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today took cognisance of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and asked officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests to appear before it tomorrow.

The bench of NGT chairperson Justice AK Goel, after an in-chamber proceeding, summoned Delhi chief secretary, DPCC chairman, member secretary of CPCB and concerned secretary of MoEF for 10:30 am tomorrow.

The Supreme Court earlier today issued directions to Delhi-NCR to stop construction, demolition and garbage burning activities in the region, along with a direction to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no instance of stubble burning takes place.

