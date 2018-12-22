Naseeruddin Shah's Remarks On Intolerance Like Treason: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev said accusing India of religious intolerance equal to degrading country's pride (File)

Yoga guru Ramdev today said actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks on mob violence amounted to degrading the country's pride.

"Naseeruddin Shah has earned his popularity due to love of common people. I have not seen religious intolerance. I, of course, see political intolerance. I think accusing India of religious intolerance is equal to degrading country's pride," he said.

There is no country without internal violence and intolerance, but no one blames one's own country, said the yoga guru.

"Labelling one's own country with religious intolerance is akin to ungratefulness, disrespect and treason," he said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Eastern India's first International Vedic Pathashala.

In an apparent reference to the killing of a policeman by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that at many places the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman.

"There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands. In many areas we are witnessing that the death of a cow is more significance than that of a police officer," the 68-year-old actor had said in an interview recently. Mr Shah also said he was anxious over the well-being of his children, who he said have not been brought up as followers of any particular religion.