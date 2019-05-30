Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Second Term, Amit Shah Joins Cabinet

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the second time after his spectacular victory.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time today after a spectacular victory in the national election. Over 50 ministers joined him in the swearing-in held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of 8,000 guests including world leaders, dignitaries, politicians, celebrities and industrialists.

PM Modi, 68, walked to the podium for his oath to chants of "Modi, Modi" from the audience.

Amit Shah, who is credited with leading the BJP to magnificent victories in election after election, also joined PM Modi's new government.

The 54-year-old is likely to handle one of the top four ministries in the cabinet. Amit Shah has been PM Modi's confidant for over two decades.

Shri @narendramodi has taken oath as the Prime Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/BPq4HDsJIm - PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 30, 2019

Two big faces are not in the second version of PM Modi's government - Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj. Ministers like Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jayant Sinha, JP Nadda and Anant Hegde were also missing.

In Mr Jaitley's absence, who will be finance minister is a big question. Mr Jaitley had yesterday written to PM Modi that he wanted to opt out because of his poor health. "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," wrote the former minister, a diabetic who had a kidney transplant last year.

Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his family constituency of Amethi, is expected to be rewarded with a big ministry.

A panoramic view of the venue of PM Modi's grand oath ceremony.

Top opposition leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, industrialists, film stars and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were in the audience.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with a massive haul of 352 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 303 seats on its own.

Just before the ceremony, one of the party's key allies, Nitish Kumar, said his party would not be a part of the government because the BJP's offer of one cabinet berth was not acceptable. Mr Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, had reportedly asked for two ministries.