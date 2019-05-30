Sushma Swaraj Not In PM Modi's Cabinet, Sits Among Audience At Oath Event

Sushma Swaraj, a nine-time parliamentarian, did not contest the election citing health reasons.

Sushma Swaraj, who was External Affairs minister in the previous government, was seen taking a seat in the audience at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today, an indication that the veteran leader will sit out of a BJP government for the first time.

The 67-year-old was one of the most popular ministers on social media and was acknowledged for her quick response to SOS and calls for assistance on Twitter. Even banal or joking requests drew a response from Sushma Swaraj.

Since morning, Sushma Swaraj was being talked about as one of the top ministers in the new government.

Her absence at a tea at PM Modi's home for new ministers was to many a sign that she may not be in the new government.

She was the Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha. There was speculation that the party would not want to lose one of its best orators in parliament and may bring her back through the Rajya Sabha.

Ms Swaraj, who was also minister in the previous Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government in the 1990s, is known for her gift of repartee.

The veteran was forced to take a break from work for months in 2016 because of a diabetes condition. She had a kidney transplant.