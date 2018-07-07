PM Modi To Launch Major Infrastructure Projects In Rajasthan Today

Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting in Jaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Saturday where he will lay the foundation of 13 urban infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 2,100 crore - seen as an attempt to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections in the state later this year.

During the visit, PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of seven central government and five state government's flagship schemes.

The schemes include Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and others.

The presentation will be moderated by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Among the important projects for which the PM Modi will lay foundation are the Integrated Infrastructure package for the walled city of Udaipur, Elevated Road Project for Ajmer, Water Supply and Sewerage projects in various cities, Upgradation of STPs in Dholpur, Nagaur, Alwar, and Jodhpur.

Over 2 lakh beneficiaries have been invited from all 33 districts of the state to participate in this programme, IANS news agency reported.

State Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria on Wednesday termed these beneficiaries "government guests" and has directed District Collectors to ensure their smooth travel.

The Rajasthan government is spending over Rs 7 crore to ferry beneficiaries of welfare schemes to the rally, according to an official order. The money for their travel will largely come from funds for the schemes.

The state government has arranged 5,579 buses to bring people to the Amrudon Ka Bagh stadium where the PM is scheduled to address the gathering, officials said.

According to an order of the General Administration Department (GAD), the government will spend Rs 722.53 lakh to bring people from 33 districts to the state capital.

The largest number of buses are planned to arrive from Alwar, Udaipur and Ajmer districts. In Jaipur district alone, 532 buses are expected to ferry the beneficiaries to the venue.

Two helipads have been constructed at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur to facilitate the landing of PM Modi. Sensitive areas in the city are covered by CCTV cameras, and temporary control rooms will alert the field units if they spot any suspicious activity.