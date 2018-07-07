Narendra Modi In Jaipur LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Speech At Mega Rally In Jaipur

PM Narendra Modi in Jaipur: The prime minister is addressing a public rally in the city, will seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 07, 2018 14:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of government schemes in Rajasthan today

Jaipur: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jaipur today to lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects and meet the beneficiaries of central and state run public welfare schemes. The prime minister, who will address a public rally in the city, will seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes. Prime Minister Modi, at the 'Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme' at Amrudoon ka Bagh in Jaipur, will have meetings with beneficiaries of the Ujjwal Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Sanwad Yojana, the Mudra Yojana and the National Child Health Programme which are being run by the Central government and have benefitted more than 95 lakh people in Rajasthan. He will also talk to beneficiaries of state government schemes such as the Rajshri Yojana, Bhamashah Swarthya Beema Yojana, Scooty distribution scheme, Palanhar scheme, Workers Diary Registration and Deen Dayal Upadhyay senior citizen pilgrimage scheme which have benefitted over 39 lakh people in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will accompany the prime minister during his visit.

Here are the LIVE updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jaipur visit:


Jul 07, 2018
14:24 (IST)


  • Rajasthan, known for giving a grand welcome, giving so much love to those who visit... I am witnessing it today in person.
  • This is the land of the brave... I salute it.
  • There is a balance between strength, courage, faith... and it is a part of the way of life here.
  • Rajasthan has always inspired people from all over the country... history is full of evidence of this.
Jul 07, 2018
14:19 (IST)
PM Modi begins speech, says "I salute this brave land"
Jul 07, 2018
14:16 (IST)
Vasundhra Raje at rally
  • It is a proud moment for us that PM Modii has come here in Jaipur
  • There have been a number of development works in the state
  • Our aim is clear that all people should be benefited by government schemes
  • We have actually worked on ways to bring development for them
  • Rajasthan will improve only when there will be improvement in the condition of the people
Jul 07, 2018
14:11 (IST)
Jul 07, 2018
13:30 (IST)
Jul 07, 2018
13:29 (IST)

Jul 07, 2018
13:28 (IST)
For PM Narendra Modi's Jaipur Visit, Rajasthan High Court Allows Helipad At Sawai Man Singh Stadium

The Rajasthan High Court has allowed the state government to build a helipad at the tennis court of Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur to facilitate the landing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
Jul 07, 2018
13:27 (IST)
Two helipads have been constructed at the SMS stadium in Jaipur. Sensitive areas in the city are covered by CCTV cameras, and temporary control rooms will alert the field units if they spot any suspicious activity.
Jul 07, 2018
13:27 (IST)
Additional Director General of Police N R K Reddy said all security arrangements are in place for the prime minister's visit today. Security drills have been conducted to eliminate last-minute glitches.
Jul 07, 2018
13:26 (IST)
The largest number of buses are planned to arrive from Alwar, Udaipur and Ajmer districts. In Jaipur district alone, 532 buses are expected to ferry the beneficiaries to the venue.
Jul 07, 2018
13:26 (IST)
GAD joint secretary Rajeev Jain has given directions to all district collectors that the cost would be met from the funding under the welfare schemes.
Jul 07, 2018
13:25 (IST)
According to an order of the General Administration Department (GAD), the government will spend Rs 722.53 lakh to bring people from 33 districts to the state capital. The money for this will largely come from funds for the schemes.
Jul 07, 2018
13:25 (IST)
Reports suggest that the state government has arranged 5,579 buses to bring people to the Amrudon Ka Bagh stadium.
Jul 07, 2018
13:24 (IST)
The administration expects a gathering of about 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of 12 schemes run by the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state, where the party faces a crucial assembly election later this year.
Jul 07, 2018
13:24 (IST)
The Rajasthan government is reportedly spending over Rs 7 crore to ferry beneficiaries of welfare schemes to Prime Minister Modi's mega rally.
Jul 07, 2018
13:22 (IST)
It is estimated that around 4.5 crore people of Rajasthan have benefitted from around 160 government schemes.
Jul 07, 2018
13:22 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also speak about the Abhinav Yojana Mukhya Mantri Jal Sawavlamban abhiyan launched by state government. Under this scheme, 3,50,000 water conservation resources will be constructed in state in three phases to collect water and more than 88 lakh saplings will be planted near them.
Jul 07, 2018
13:16 (IST)
He will also talk to beneficiaries of state government schemes such as the Rajshri Yojana, Bhamashah Swarthya Beema Yojana, Scooty distribution scheme, Palanhar scheme, Workers Diary Registration and Deen Dayal Upadhyay senior citizen pilgrimage scheme which have benefitted over 39 lakh people in the state.
Jul 07, 2018
13:15 (IST)
Prime Minister Modi, at the 'Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme' at Amrudoon ka Bagh in Jaipur, will have meetings with beneficiaries of the Ujjwal Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Sanwad Yojana, the Mudra Yojana and the National Child Health Programme which are being run by the Central government and have benefitted more than 95 lakh people in Rajasthan.
Jul 07, 2018
13:15 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jaipur today to lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects and meet the beneficiaries of central and state run public welfare schemes. The prime minister, who will address a public rally in the city, will seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes.
