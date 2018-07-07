Narendra Modi In Jaipur LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Speech At Mega Rally In Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jaipur today to lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects and meet the beneficiaries of central and state run public welfare schemes. The prime minister, who will address a public rally in the city, will seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes. Prime Minister Modi, at the 'Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme' at Amrudoon ka Bagh in Jaipur, will have meetings with beneficiaries of the Ujjwal Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Sanwad Yojana, the Mudra Yojana and the National Child Health Programme which are being run by the Central government and have benefitted more than 95 lakh people in Rajasthan. He will also talk to beneficiaries of state government schemes such as the Rajshri Yojana, Bhamashah Swarthya Beema Yojana, Scooty distribution scheme, Palanhar scheme, Workers Diary Registration and Deen Dayal Upadhyay senior citizen pilgrimage scheme which have benefitted over 39 lakh people in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will accompany the prime minister during his visit.
- Rajasthan, known for giving a grand welcome, giving so much love to those who visit... I am witnessing it today in person.
- This is the land of the brave... I salute it.
- There is a balance between strength, courage, faith... and it is a part of the way of life here.
- Rajasthan has always inspired people from all over the country... history is full of evidence of this.
- It is a proud moment for us that PM Modii has come here in Jaipur
- There have been a number of development works in the state
- Our aim is clear that all people should be benefited by government schemes
- We have actually worked on ways to bring development for them
- Rajasthan will improve only when there will be improvement in the condition of the people
The Rajasthan High Court has allowed the state government to build a helipad at the tennis court of Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur to facilitate the landing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."