Narendra Modi In Jaipur LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Speech At Mega Rally In Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jaipur today to lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects and meet the beneficiaries of central and state run public welfare schemes. The prime minister, who will address a public rally in the city, will seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes. Prime Minister Modi, at the 'Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme' at Amrudoon ka Bagh in Jaipur, will have meetings with beneficiaries of the Ujjwal Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Sanwad Yojana, the Mudra Yojana and the National Child Health Programme which are being run by the Central government and have benefitted more than 95 lakh people in Rajasthan. He will also talk to beneficiaries of state government schemes such as the Rajshri Yojana, Bhamashah Swarthya Beema Yojana, Scooty distribution scheme, Palanhar scheme, Workers Diary Registration and Deen Dayal Upadhyay senior citizen pilgrimage scheme which have benefitted over 39 lakh people in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will accompany the prime minister during his visit.

