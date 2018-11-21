Modi Government Making Calibrated Bid To Weaken Democracy: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh termed demonetisation as "organised loot and legalised plunder". (File photo)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh today said the credibility of institutions like Parliament and CBI has been systematically denigrated in the Narendra Modi-led regime, which he said is making a "careful, well-thought-out calibrated effort" to weaken democracy.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Dr Singh said corruption was peaking in the Modi government.

"The country has witnessed credibility of institutions like Parliament and CBI systematically denigrated. There is a careful, well-thought-out and calibrated effort to weaken democracy," he said.

"The rule of law is under attack. History shall never forgive our present generation if the situation is not changed," he said.

In a veiled reference to developments in RBI and CBI, Dr Singh said the Modi government is trying to prevail over big institutions, adding this was detrimental to democracy and law of the land.

"The relationship between the RBI and Finance Ministry has hit a low," the former Union finance minister said, adding there is a need for "harmony and coordination".

"The RBI governor and finance minister have a delicate relationship. Both have to work together. Even though the job of running the country rests with the government, specific responsibility is given to the RBI governor by the RBI Act. There is a need to recognise inter dependence of the two entities and work in harmony," he said.

"I am happy with the efforts being made to bring reconciliation. Both need to work in harmony with each other," he said.

He termed demonetisation as "organised loot and legalised plunder". "This is a done act and can't be reverted.

It is up to the people to get rid of the government which brought them on this disastrous path," he said.

The note ban and the "flawed" Goods and Services Tax (GST) of the NDA government have caused a "great damage" to the unorganised sector, Dr Singh said. The note ban failed to achieve its goal, he added.

Asked about his 2014 comments that Narendra Modi as PM would be a disaster to the country, he said he did not want to comment on his earlier remarks. "I used harsh words which I should not have. Now people will make the decision," he added.

Dr Singh accused PM Modi of misusing the Prime Minister's post. "It does not befit the PM to abuse political opponents," he said, adding PM Modi was using "unparliamentary words" against the opposition.

The Rafale deal needs a thorough investigation through a Joint Parliamentary Committee, he said. "Modi is not going in for constitution of the JPC, which gives an impression that something is amiss", he said, adding this has given rise to a "great deal of suspicion" in the minds of people.

On steps needed to improve the economy, Dr Singh said infrastructure investment should increase national savings rate should be encouraged.

"In our (Congress-led regime) time, the national saving rate was 35 to 36 per cent. Now it is 28 per cent," he said. If the GDP rate needs to grow to 10 per cent, the national savings rate and infrastructure investment needs to grow, he added.

Asked if the Congress will be able to revive itself, Dr Singh said the party faced problems since the 2014 elections.

"The reason was the ability of the opposition to mislead the media and the general public about the so-called corruption and we were not able to carry the conviction to convey our point of view," he said.

Dr Singh denied PM Modi's claim that the UPA government led by him was a "remote-controlled" one.

"The success of my government was because the party and government were on one page. There was no difference of opinion," he said.

The BJP promised to bring back money stashed in banks abroad but this turned out to be a hollow claim, he said.

The Modi government's "Make in India" programme has proved to be just a jumla (stunt), he said.

The BJP-led government promised to generate two crore jobs annually but this has turned out to a gimmick, he said.

He also rubbished PM Modi's claim that the UPA government discriminated against Madhya Pradesh. "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should stand a witness to it," he said.

"Vyapam (an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013) marred the future of the state's youth, while Narmada river has been plundered by the sand mafia," Dr Singh said.