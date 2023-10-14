Video: Garba Song Penned By PM Narendra Modi Released Ahead of Navratri Festivities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and singer Dhvani Bhanushali

A music video featuring a Garba song written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released on Saturday, just before the onset of the Navratri festival. The 190-second song, authored by the Prime Minister several years ago, was shared by PM Modi on his social media timeline.

The song, titled 'Garbo,' is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It was released under the banner of Jjust Music, a music label established by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

The company posted the song on YouTube, describing it as "inspired by the poetic notes penned by none other than the one and only PM Narendra Modi. GARBO transports us to witness the dynamic culture of Gujarat during Navratri."

The song has swiftly gained popularity online, amassing over half a million views on YouTube within just five hours of its release.

Watch here the 'Garbo' song:

Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned that he has recently written a new Garba song, which he intends to share during the upcoming Navratri festival starting tomorrow.

"It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now, but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri," PM Modi tweeted on X.

Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will… https://t.co/WAALGzAfnc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

In his response to Ms Bhanushali's tweet, the Prime Minister thanked Ms Bhanushali, Mr Bagchi, and the team at Jjust Music for the "lovely rendition" of the Garba he had "penned years ago."

Ms Bhanushali said in her tweet that composer Tanishk Bagchi and she loved the Garba penned by the prime minister, and they "wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition, and flavour."

They also thanked the music label for helping them "bring this song and video to life."

Navratri is one of the most popular and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in many parts of India. Gujarat, however, is the only state that erupts into a nine-night dance festival, perhaps the longest in the world. For nine consecutive nights, people across villages and cities in the state gather in open spaces to celebrate. Stories of relationships between Lord Krishna and the Gopis and their emotions also often make their way into the ras garba music.



(With inputs from ANI)