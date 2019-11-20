Narendra Dabholkar Murder: Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two Accused

Mr Dabholkar was killed on August 20, 2013. (File)

The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against accused Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

While Bhave is in Yerawada jail in Pune under judicial custody, Punalekar, a lawyer by profession, is out on bail.

The CBI, through its special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi, filed the supplementary chargesheet in the court of assistant sessions judge SR Navandar, presiding over a special court set up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Till now, chargesheet has been filed against five accused in the high-profile murder case suspected to be handiwork of right-wing activists.

Punalekar and his assistant Bhave were arrested by the CBI on May 25. In July, Punalekar was released on bail.

Punalekar is accused of advising Sharad Kalaskar, one of the two alleged motorcycle-borne assailants who shot at Mr Dabholkar on August 20, 2013, to destroy the weapons used in the crime.

According to the CBI, Bhave helped the two alleged shooters - Sachin Andure and Kalaskar - in conducting a survey of the spot where the well-known anti-superstition activist was shot dead while on a morning walk.

Bhave is also accused of helping the gunmen escape from the murder spot and assisting them to abandon the motorcycle used in the crime.

According to the CBI, Bhave was also present when Punalekar had advised Kalaskar to destroy the firearms in his Mumbai office.

In the past, Punalekar had represented members of the Sanatan Sanstha, a Goa headquartered right-wing group, and other activists in courts in various cases.

In February, the CBI had filed a second supplementary charge sheet against Andure and Kalaskar.

According to the CBI, Kalaskar had dismantled the firearms used in the crime and thrown them in a creek in Thane adjoining Mumbai.

The central agency's first chargesheet in the case had named Virendra Tawde, an ENT doctor who was arrested in June 2016 from his residence in Panvel, Navi Mumbai.

The CBI had dubbed Tawde as one of the conspirators in Dabholkar's murder.

