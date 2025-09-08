Namotsav Mega Musical Showcases PM Modi's Life Journey In Surat

The atmosphere was electric at the Sarsana Convention Center in Surat, as audiences watched the grand musical multimedia stage production ‘Namotsav', based on the inspiring life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The program, filled with patriotic fervour, left attendees deeply moved, many of whom described the experience as “mesmerizing” and “inspirational.”

Organised as a tribute to PM Modi's transformative journey from his humble beginnings to becoming a global leader, the event featured a cast of over 150 artists under the leadership of renowned Gujarati poet and performer Sai Ram Dave.

The two-hour musical dramatisation depicted key moments from PM Modi's life, showcasing his visionary leadership, policy reforms, and unwavering dedication to the nation.

Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, was among the dignitaries in attendance. He lauded the initiative, saying, “A complete multimedia and live stage program was organised on the life of PM Modi. More than 150 artists worked day and night with detailed research to prepare this historic program. The show was house full, and chants of ‘Modi-Modi' echoed throughout the dome.”

The presentation also highlighted pivotal missions like 'Operation Sindoor', along with major reforms and welfare schemes introduced under PM Modi's leadership.

It aimed to inspire the youth by portraying the hardships and sacrifices he endured in his journey from childhood to becoming the Prime Minister of India and then a respected global figure.

One attendee expressed, “This was a truly excellent program. Through it, we also got to know many things about PM Modi's life that were not known before.”

Another said, “I feel mesmerized. Ahead of PM Modi's birthday on September 17, this event was truly inspiring. It felt like God has sent PM Modi for India's progress. We should all contribute to his vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat'.”

A third attendee remarked, “This program beautifully showed how PM Modi has dedicated his entire life to the nation. We are lucky to have such a true patriot as our Prime Minister.”

Organised with support from various social organisations, ‘Namotsav' is now being considered for tours in other cities to inspire more citizens and youth across the country.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)