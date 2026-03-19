PM Modi Extends Ugadi Wishes, Says Festival Conveys 'Deeper Meaning Of Life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the occasion of Ugadi, saying the festival conveys the deeper meaning of life, encouraging everyone to face challenges with courage and greet success with gratitude.

In identical letters to the people of the three Southern states, Modi said that this is also a time when the hardworking farmers are gearing up for the next agricultural cycle with great optimism and Ugadi, with its traditional fervour, reminds us to embrace life in all its flavours.

"On the sacred and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, I wish you and your family a happy New Year. This is a time when the beautiful season of spring spreads joy and cheer all around us," he said.

The prime minister said the fragrance of newly blooming flowers and the arrival of seasonal fruits signal a spirit of new energy and possibilities.

"In many cultures, apart from the different festive culinary delights, there is also a tradition of preparing bitter-sweet dishes on this festival," he said.

Modi said it conveys the deeper meaning of life, encouraging everyone to face challenges with courage and greet success with gratitude.

"May the New Year bring good health and happiness in your lives. May you succeed in all your endeavours and spread peace and positivity," he said.

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