''Namaske President Trump'': Amul Welcomes US President With Special Cartoon

Gujarat's dairy brand Amul on Monday welcomed UP President Donald Trump with a special caricature to Ahmedabad. "Amul Topical: Hon. President of USA visits Ahmedabad!" the Dairy brand posted with a caricature on Twitter.

The cartoon had Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering the US President bread layered with butter, while the Amul girl stands beside them with a plate of bread-butter in her hand.

The Amul girl in the cartoon is seen wearing the traditional Gujarati style saree with another caption "traditional Indian welcome".

The cartoon had the Motera Stadium in its background, where the ''Namaste Trump'' event took place on Monday.

The text on the cartoon read ''Namaske President Trump!'' a wordplay on butter, also known as "maska" in some parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump on Monday as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.