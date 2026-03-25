Nagaland Woman Found Dead In Karnataka Home, Sister Says She Was Harassed

The body of a 22-year-old woman from Nagaland was found hanging in her rented home in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Linsula, was originally from Nagaland's Kiphire district and worked at a spa in Chikkamagaluru. She stayed at a rented house in the Aravinda Nagar area, where her body was found.

According to the complaint filed by her sister Lashila Inchungar, a resident of Bengaluru, the family was alerted on March 22 by one of Linsula's colleagues. Lashila, along with Eastern Nagaland Students' Union Bengaluru (ENSUB) officials and police, rushed to the spot and arrived around 5:30 am on Wednesday.

Lashila has raised strong suspicion against two individuals, Rajesh and Tejas, alleging possible mental harassment leading up to the death.

She has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take immediate legal action against those responsible.

Police have registered the case, and further investigation is underway.