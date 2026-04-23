Nagaland Board Results 2026 OUT: 85.46% Pass Class 12 (HSSLC), 72.07% Clear Class 10 (HSLC) Exams

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Students can download the result by visiting the official website. The board declared that the pass percentage for Class 10 (HSLC) stands at 72.07, while Class 12 (HSSLC) recorded a higher pass percentage of 85.46.

In the Class 10 examination, a total of 22,765 students appeared, out of which 16,406 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 72.07. Aman Kumar from MGM Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, secured the top position with 590 marks, which is 98.33 per cent, and he also received the NBSE Topper Award and the Governor's Gold Medal. Sudhanshu Kumar from Olympic Higher Secondary School, Zunheboto, came second with 98.00 per cent. The third position was jointly secured by Shreya Singh from Holy Child School, Dimapur, and Benchumo Tungoe from Isaiah Ability Higher Secondary School, Wokha, both scoring 97.67 per cent.

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Click Here To Check Class 10 Result

In the Class 12 examination, the overall pass percentage is 85.46 per cent, which shows an improvement of 3.02 percentage points compared to 82.44 per cent in 2025.

In the Arts stream, 11,594 students appeared and 9,945 students passed, making the pass percentage 85.78. In the Science stream, 2,749 students appeared and 2,355 cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 85.67. In the Commerce stream, 919 out of 1,125 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 81.69.

Menguhaankum Chang from St John Higher Secondary Residential School, Dimapur, topped the Science stream with 95.60 per cent. Keleno Thorie from Northfield Higher Secondary School, Khikha, Kohima, secured the top position in the Arts stream with 96.80 per cent. In the Commerce stream, Shreya Debnath from Pranab Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, topped with 96 per cent.

The board informed that the marksheets for both HSLC and HSSLC examinations will be distributed through respective schools from May 1 to May 5. Students who wish to apply for rescrutiny can do so within 15 days. The compartmental and improvement examinations will be held in June 2026, and applications for these exams will be accepted from May 11 to May 16.