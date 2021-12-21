Nagaland Creates Three New Districts - Tseminyu, Niuland, And Chumukedima

Nagaland government has created 3 new districts in the state - Tseminyu, Niuland, and Chumukedima.

Nagaland government has created three new districts in the state, taking the total number of districts to 15.

The three new districts are Tseminyu, Niuland and Chumukedima.

"The Governor of Nagaland is pleased to upgrade Tseminyu subdivision to a full-fledged district with immediate effect. The jurisdiction of the new district shall comprise of the existing Tseminyu subdivision under Kohima district, Nagaland," read a notification issued by the Nagaland government.

"The Governor of Nagaland is pleased to upgrade Niuland subdivision to a full-fledged district with immediate effect. The jurisdiction of the new district shall comprise of the existing Niuland subdivision under Dimapur district, Nagaland," it added.



