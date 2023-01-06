Nagaland Congress Asks All 60 Legislators To Resign Over Naga Solution

NPCC president K Therie also asked the Government of India not to keep the Naga people in suspense.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Thursday asked all the 60 legislators of the state Assembly to submit their resignation and demand for implementation of the Naga political solution.

NPCC president K Therie said this at a press conference. "If there is any sincerity on the part of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government, they should submit their resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and ask him to implement the political solution because there is nothing more left with the State Assembly election due very soon," Therie said.

He also asked the Government of India not to keep the Naga people in suspense.

"Enough is enough," he said.

"If they are honest this is the time they should demand President's Rule and defer the election and implement the political solution. This should be the stand of the BJP and state government," he said.

"For Nagas of Nagaland, the Naga National Political Parties (NNPGs) have signed the Agreed Position in November 2017 and since there will be no sovereignty nor integration, we don't need to wait for other negotiation because two solution cannot be implemented over Nagaland," the state Congress chief said.

Therefore the agreement made between the Centre and NNPGs through the Agreed Position should be implemented, he demanded.

