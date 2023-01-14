State-Wide Bandh Demanding Early Resolution Of Naga Political Issue Called Off

Elections for the 60-member state Assemblyin Nagaland are scheduled to be held in March this year.

The Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) -- a group comprising Naga civil society organisations, tribal bodies, public leaders and intellectuals of the state -- on Friday called off the statewide bandh (strike) called today demanding early resolution of the Naga political issue.

The move came on the request of another tribal committee -- the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) -- which appealed to the NPAC to review the strike action, saying that a meeting of eight Naga tribes is being convened on January 17 to deliberate the same issue.

"Since Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) has been the backbone, the NPAC needed to give credence to its advice, and has confidently shifted the given challenges to tribal bodies including members of CNTC as we do not doubt about the sincerity and commitment of our tribal leaders towards solution for election," the NPAC said in a press release.

The Committee further said that in the hope that the tribal bodies "would not fail the citizens of Nagaland", it has deferred the proposed bandh. It assured the people that it will continue to give "unreserved cooperation" to anyone who works towards a political solution before elections.

"During the last 25 years of continuous negotiation between the two entities, the NGOs, CSOs and the tribal bodies submitted several representations and memorandums particularly to the Prime Minister of India urging to resolve the Naga political issue without further delay. In Nagaland, the public had observed bandhs and public rallies against delay of the decision. Yet, the political solution remains elusive even in its 26th year of political talks," the NPAC said.

Elections for the 60-member state Assembly in Nagaland are scheduled to be held in March this year.