'Naamdars' Can't See Poor Man Becoming Prime Minister: Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Sunday hit out at the Congress alleging that the ''naamdars'' (dynasts) who ruled for over five decades, never thought about the development of Amethi.

She also alleged that Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi does not think about his constituency, and is instead moving across the country and spreading lies about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an apparent reference to Congress, Ms Irani said, "The naamdaars (dynasts) who ruled for 55 years, have never thought about development of Amethi and about farmers."

While mentioning various welfare schemes of the Centre, she said when the son of a poor person becomes prime minister, the "naamdaars'' find it difficult to digest".

"The efforts made by the governments of Modiji (at the Centre) and Yogiji (in the state), have resulted in benefits reaching 3.80 lakh famers within 23 days of announcement of Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"The MP from Amethi never raised the problems of its people in Parliament. People like these have only duped the poor and people of Amethi, on whose votes he has reached Parliament," she said.

On this occasion, Irani distributed Kisan Samman Smriti Patra to 25 farmers and appealed to the people to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand in the upcoming general elections.

Ms Irani had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and they are likely to fight again from Amethi in the general election later this year.