Myanmar Declines Foreign Secretary's Request To Meet Aung San Suu Kyi: Report

Myanmar's junta declined Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla's request to meet Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's ruling junta did not allow a meeting between visiting Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

News agency ANI said it has learnt that no one is allowed to meet her, other than her lawyers.

During his working visit, Mr Shringla called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives and held meetings with members of civil society and political parties, including Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy (NLD).

Sources told news agency ANI that Mr Shringla had good discussions on bilateral issues of importance especially security and people to people ties during his visit.

It is learnt that Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, who knows Aung San Suu Kyi since 2011, had sought a meeting with her as well, but his request was turned down by the state administrative council of Myanmar. During his last visit in 2020, he had met Aung San Suu Kyi.

"During his meetings with all concerned, Foreign Secretary emphasized India's interest in seeing Myanmar's return to democracy at the earliest; release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through dialogue; and complete cessation of all violence," according to MEA.

The visit also provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India's security, especially in the light of the recent incident in the Churachandpur district in southern Manipur.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla stressed the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in the border area, the MEA said in a press release on Mr Shringla visit.

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is sentenced to two-year imprisonment for inciting violence after the military junta took over power in a coup in February this year.

India has once reiterated that democratic institutions should be strengthened in Myanmar. MEA in a statement said: "As a democracy and close neighbour, India has been involved in the democratic transition process in Myanmar and in this context has worked with various stakeholders in developing capacities on democratic systems and practices. India proposes to renew these efforts for Myanmar to emerge as a stable, democratic, federal union in accordance with the wishes of the people of Myanmar."



