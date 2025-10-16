From Yangon To Malawi: Delhi University's Global Alumni Legacy

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, an alumna of Delhi University's prestigious Hindu College, recently returned to her alma mater during an official visit to India. Her visit highlights the university's legacy of nurturing global leaders. From South Asia to Africa, several heads of state and key policymakers have walked the halls of Delhi University, reflecting its influence in shaping individuals who go on to play vital roles in their nations' development.

Here are some of the distinguished world leaders who graduated from this esteemed institution:

Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi, born June 19, 1945, in Rangoon (Yangon), Myanmar, is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and politician known for her non-violent fight for democracy. Daughter of independence hero Aung San, she studied Politics at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She led Myanmar as State Counsellor from 2016 until the 2021 military coup.

Bingu Wa Mutharika

Bingu wa Mutharika, former President of Malawi, had strong educational roots in India. He completed his bachelor's degree in Commerce (B.Com Hons) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 1961, followed by a master's degree (MA) in Economics from Delhi School of Economics. Later, he earned a PhD in Development Economics from Pacific Western University. Known as a product of Delhi, Mutharika once said, "I consider myself a Delhiwala." He also received an honorary Doctor of Letters from Delhi University in 2010 during his visit to India.

Girija Prasad Koirala

Girija Prasad Koirala, affectionately known as Girija Babu, served as Nepal's Prime Minister four times between 1991 and 2008. An influential leader of the Nepali Congress Party, he played a key role in Nepal's transition to democracy and peacebuilding during a turbulent period. Koirala was an alumnus of Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, though details of his course there remain unclear. His long political career made him one of Nepal's most prominent leaders.

Former President of Pakistan Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq

Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq was the Pakistani chief of Army staff, chief martial-law administrator, and president of Pakistan (1978-88).He studied history at Delhi's St. Stephen's College (1941-43), graduating in 1943.He then joined the Royal Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and was commissioned in May 1945.During a 1981 visit to India, he contributed an article to The Stephanian, Stephen's college magazine, at the request of alumnus Natwar Singh.

Lyonpo Khandu Wangchuk

Lyonpo Khandu Wangchuk, former Prime Minister of Bhutan, graduated from St Stephen's College, University of Delhi. He served as Bhutan's Prime Minister twice, from 2001 to 2002 and 2006 to 2007, and also held key ministerial roles including Foreign Minister. His education at Delhi University is a notable part of his background.