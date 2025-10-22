Registrations To Open On October 30 For IIT Delhi And University Of Queensland's Joint PhD

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IITD), in collaboration with the University of Queensland (UQ), has created a joint PhD programme. The PhD with the UQ-IITD Research Academy will enable students to study in both Australia and India and gain a global joint qualification from two institutions. Upon the completion of the programme, the candidate will receive a joint Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from both UQ and IITD.

Under the programme, students will receive a generous grant that will include a living stipend and UQ tuition fee scholarship for 4 years. The scholarship will also cover a relocation grant for travel between UQ and IITD.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. Candidates are required to fulfil the following steps for applying to the scholarship programme:

Find a research project

Check your eligibility

Prepare your documentation

Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI)

Submit a full application

The applications for the PhD programme will open on October 30, 2025 and close on January 7, 2026. The list of shortlisted applicants will be released from January 21-March 4, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for the programme will be called for interview from April 7-16, 2026. Students selected in the interview will receive offers of the PhD programme from May 18, 2026. The deadline to accept the offers is May 29, 2026.

Eligible Indian students will be awarded a scholarship which includes:

A monthly stipend of Rs 37,000 in year 1 and Rs 42,000 in years 3 and 4 at IITD.

A top-up amount of Rs 10,000/month is provided in addition to the regular funding or stipend.

An annual stipend at the UQ rate (AUD $36,400 in 2025) during the research stay at UQ (in year 2). A UQ tuition fee scholarship to cover tuition fees at UQ for the 4-year duration of the joint PhD programme. A relocation grant (AUD $5,200 in 2025) to support relocation from Delhi to Brisbane (in year 2). Overseas student health cover (single policy) for the research stay in Brisbane (in year 2).