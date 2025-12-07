BHU Invites Applications For PhD Admissions 2025-26, Apply By December 16

BHU PhD Admissions 2025-26: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for admission to its PhD programmes for the 2025-26 academic session. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official admission portal, bhuonline.in, until December 16, 2025.

BHU will offer admission to PhD/Vidyāvāridhi programmes across multiple disciplines through three modes-JRF Mode, NET Mode, and Direct Admission. Each mode comes with specific eligibility criteria defined under the university's PhD Ordinance.

JRF Mode

Those who have a valid Junior Research Fellowship awarded by UGC, CSIR, ICMR, DBT or any other national agency are eligible under this category. Applicants must produce their JRF certificate during physical document verification. Those qualified for Assistant Professorship or PhD-only (without JRF) will not be considered under this mode.

NET Mode

Candidates who qualified under any of the three categories-JRF, Assistant Professorship (without JRF), or PhD-only-of UGC/CSIR NET December 2024 or June 2025 may apply through this mode. For the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, the ICAR-SRF (PhD) 2025 score will be used.

Direct Admission

This mode covers candidates with exceptional qualifications, including:

* Holders of nationally or internationally recognised PhD scholarships equivalent to or higher than UGC/CSIR JRF

* Senior management professionals (minimum level-12, 7th CPC) meeting university-prescribed eligibility conditions

* Research personnel working on externally funded projects with required publications

* Permanent BHU teachers or employees with outstanding service records

* Candidates holding relevant medical degrees such as DM, MCh, MD, MS, or DNB



Admissions under the direct mode are treated as supernumerary and do not fall within the advertised seat matrix.

Application Process & Fee

All PhD admissions for 2025-26 will be conducted online. After completing the registration on the BHU admission portal, candidates can choose the relevant admission mode and submit applications as per the schedule.

Registration Processing Fee:

* General/OBC/EWS - Rs 600

* SC/ST/PwBD - Rs 300

The fee is non-refundable and cannot be transferred to another discipline or future academic session.

About BHU

Recognised for academic excellence and impactful research, the university consistently ranks among India's top institutions under the NIRF and holds the prestigious Institution of Eminence status from the Ministry of Education.

Candidates are advised to regularly check bhuonline.in and their individual portals for updates on admission procedures, schedules, and announcements.

All details, including the PhD admission information bulletin 2025-26, are available on the portal.