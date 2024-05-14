Banaras Hindu University To Consider UGC, CSIR NET Scores For PhD Admission 2024

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced that scores from the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET), June 2024, will be used for admission to PhD programs for the academic session 2024-25.

The university added that it will not conduct a separate research entrance test for admission to PhD courses.

Banaras Hindu University has advised prospective candidates to apply for the UGC NET June 2024 or CSIR NET June 2024 exams for admission to research programmes. The UGC has permitted universities to use NET scores for PhD admissions.

"Based on the public notification dated March 27 from the University Grants Commission, BHU has decided that the scores of the UGC/CSIR NET Examination, June 2024, shall be used for admission to the PhD programme for the upcoming academic session, and no separate research entrance test will be conducted by the university," BHU specified in an official notice.

BHU PhD Admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have qualified for JRF will be eligible for consideration under the RET-exempted mode.

Candidates who have qualified for JRF, as well as those who have qualified for categories II and III of the UGC/CSIR NET June 2024, will be eligible for consideration under the RET mode.

For admission to the PhD programme under the RET mode in the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, the score from the Agricultural Services Recruitment Board (ASRB) examination 2024 will be used.

The BHU said that it offers two modes of PhD admissions: the Research Entrance Test (RET) mode and the Research Entrance Test Exempted (RET-Exempted) mode. Previous NET scores will not be valid for PhD admission in the upcoming academic session.

The detailed PhD information bulletin 2024 will be released on the official website - bhu.ac.in.