National Medical Commission Drafts Plan To Push Clinical Research With ICMR: Chairman

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC), in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), plans to introduce PhD programmes and expand clinical research efforts to boost indigenous innovation in medical devices and medicines.

NMC chairman Dr Abhijat Sheth told NDTV the proposal originated with the ICMR, which "came forward with a broader plan to strengthen clinical research programmes and offer support even at the thesis stage."

"They want to take a more proactive role now, especially because NMC institutions have enormous capability," he said. According to him, students in the early years of their medical training often show a natural curiosity for research. "They need to understand why clinical research matters. We must build that culture within the ecosystem."

He added that the initiative is still in its nascent stages. "We are awaiting approval from the NMC board, and once that comes, we hope the programme can be finalised by next year," he said. An expert committee with representatives from both NMC and ICMR will be formed "to design the programme structure and identify the focus areas."

Dr Sheth said the partnership will help bring in the depth of expertise required. "Clinical research must be central to medical training, not an optional side subject. When an institution like ICMR joins hands, it motivates colleges and students to participate more actively."

He acknowledged that while research components already exist in the curriculum, they have not received enough attention across most medical colleges. "ICMR has long worked with Institutes of National Importance to run PhD programmes. AIIMS publishes the highest number of papers in the country because it has a strong research culture. That is what we need to imbibe in NMC institutions as well."

Initially, he said, the programme will be rolled out "in a select group of institutions" before a wider expansion. The initiative aims to strengthen India's medical research ecosystem and drive innovation-led healthcare solutions.

He added that approval has been granted for 18,000 more medical seats across the country, alongside initiatives to increase faculty numbers and ensure uniform, high-quality medical training.