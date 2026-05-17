Myanmar-Based Drugs Kingpin Arrested In Delhi, Ran Massive Network

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved a major breakthrough in its sustained crackdown against transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the India-Myanmar border with the arrest of a Myanmar-based kingpin, identified as Thancintuang alias Chintuang alias Tluanga.

A resident of Chin State's Bulfek, Thancintuang was arrested from Delhi following extensive surveillance, intelligence development, coordinated interstate coordination and sustained follow-up operations.

The NCB has been surgically dismantling entire syndicates rather than merely intercepting drug consignments, sources said.

Chintuang is the second big Myanmar-based drug supplier arrested by the NCB so far this year. In March, Lalhmingsanga, another resident of Chin State, was arrested from Mizoram.

Chintuang's drugs operations spread from Myanmar to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Tripura with supplies including methamphetamine and heroin. Investigations found his extensive involvement in organising cross-border trafficking networks routing narcotic consignments through the four northeast states into various parts of India and Bangladesh.

He was wanted in multiple cases filed by the NCB and other drug law enforcement agencies (DLEAs) under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985. He was also involved in two cases filed by the police in Mizoram's Champhai, and in six cases filed by the state's excise and narcotics department.

Investigations indicate his involvement in drug trafficking networks was valued at approximately Rs 120 crore.

He is the main accused in a 2024 NCB case involving seizure of 14 kg methamphetamine and 2.8 kg heroin in Mizoram's Dulte, and another NCB case from 2025 involving seizure of 49.1 kg methamphetamine in the state capital Aizawl.

During investigation, several members of the syndicate and associates of Chintuang were identified and arrested by the NCB. Among them, Vungkhanthawna, identified as a close associate and key facilitator, played a major role in coordinating movement and delivery of narcotic consignments linked to the Myanmar-based trafficking network.

Another associate, Lalrampari, worked as a major hawala operator responsible for handling and channeling proceeds generated through drug trafficking activities of the syndicate. She was arrested by the NCB in August 2024 and property worth Rs 56 lakh, acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking, were frozen.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Abu Saleh Md Saif Uddin alias Mithu, a resident of Assam's Sribhumi district, in November 2025. He was identified as a major Indian operative and logistics coordinator associated with Chintuang's network and was actively involved in transportation and distribution of narcotic substances across the Assam corridor. A second accused, Jabrul Hoque, from the same district was arrested in December 2025.

Financial investigation into the cases led to identification and freezing of multiple bank accounts linked to the accused. These had substantial suspicious transactions connected with drug trafficking proceeds. The organised narcotics traffickers' financial ecosystem is being dismantled consistently, sources said.

Investigation in both cases confirmed the existence of a highly organised interstate and international drug trafficking network extending from Myanmar to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh. The syndicate used multiple routes, local facilitators, transport coordinators, hawala channels, and financial handlers for smuggling and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin across international and interstate borders.

The arrest of the Myanmar national reflects the NCB's relentless and intelligence-driven strategy of targeting major drug kingpins operating in the northeast region, including those attempting to operate from outside India.