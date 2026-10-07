"My Way Or The Highway": Former Minister Scoffs At Opposition Protests Over Voter List Revision

The storm raised over the voter revision lists by the Opposition will not rattle the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because this is not the first time the opposition is doing this over a flimsy issue, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today.

In an interview with NDTV's Padmaja Joshi on the Day 2 of massive Opposition protest of SIR and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Prasad said the opposition has a "My way or the highway" attitude and is not ready to accept the legitimacy of any institution in the country.

"Has not Modi-ji faced questions earlier? Every attempt was made by the Congress leader to prevent his coming to Delhi.Even as the Gujarat Chief Minister, he was harassed in the Supreme Court," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

After all that when he became the Prime Minister with a massive mandate, the Opposition did not accept him, he said.

"Gyanesh Kumar is there for the last two years. Have they accepted PM Modi's election in 2014 or 2019?" he questioned. "If we don't succeed, we won't let other institutions function," is the stance of the Congress, he added.

Asked about the Opposition's demand that PM Modi resign, Prasad scoffed. "Is this the first time they are demanding the PM's resignation? Did they not trouble him as the Gujarat Chief Minister? PM Modi will stand tall... He is there not because of the charity of a family; he's there because of the popular support," he added.

The Opposition, he indicated, does not have the tenacity to follow through on its decisions.

"Coming to this whole "we'll keep on coming to the streets," let me give you a quick analogy. Recently, some parties in Mumbai did a dharna against the Election Commission. They went in a procession, held their meeting for two hours, and dispersed. That is Opposition," he said.

"You (the Oposition) will not accept the Supreme Court, you will not accept the Election Commission, you will not accept the CVC, you will keep on berating the Army, the Army Chief... What do you want? I say, 'my way or highway'," he added.

