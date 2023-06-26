'My Visit Will Add Renewed Vigour To India-Egypt Relations': PM Modi

PM Modi also thanked Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying him to the Pyramids.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called his two-day State visit to Egypt a "historic one", stating that it will add renewed vigour to the relations between India and Egypt and will benefit the people of the two nations.

Concluding his first State visit to the US and Egypt, PM Modi emplaned for India on Sunday.

PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to share glimpses of his first visit to Egypt. The video shows his arrival to the African country, meeting his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and interacting with members of the Indian diaspora.

Sharing the video on Twitter, PM Modi tagged the clip with a message stating, "My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection."

PM Modi also thanked his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying him to the Pyramids in Egypt. He tweeted, "I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids. We had a rich discussion on the cultural histories of our nations and how to deepen these linkages in the times to come."

He also thanked the Egyptian government and people for conferring him with the 'Order of the Nile', the country's highest state honour. He stated that the honour bestowed upon him indicates the "warmth and affection" that Egypt has towards India and the people of the country.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred PM Modi with the country's highest state honour. It was the 13th state honour of its kind to have been conferred on him.

In the past nine years, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau, among others.

On Sunday, PM Modi held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during which they signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership". The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Twitter stated, "PM @narendramodiheld a productive meeting with President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023 The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the leaders. Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology & Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. After visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, PM Modi went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. He also met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation. PM Modi on Saturday arrived in Cairo for a two-day State visit to Egypt.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)