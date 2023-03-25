'My Baby Jacqueline': Jailed Conman's Love Note For Actor On His Birthday

Sukesh Chandrashekhar called her love as the "bestest gift" which is "priceless" in his life.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of extorting hundreds of crores from influential businessmen, today wrote a letter from Delhi's Mandoli jail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez wishing her on her birthday. Ms Fernandez has also been questioned in the multi-crore extortion case linked to Sukesh.

Addressing her as "my baby Jacqueline," he expressed his love for her, and said he misses 'her energy' around him.

"My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don't need proof and that's all matters to me, baby," he wrote.

Sukesh further called her love as the "bestest gift" which is "priceless" in his life.

"You know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends, for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you," he added.

He had written to her earlier this month as well. He had issued a statement to the media with a Holi greeting, and a love note for Jacqueline Fernandez.

The alleged conman was arrested in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, in which Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned by the cops.

Sukesh was late last month arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fresh money laundering case linked to cheating former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife.