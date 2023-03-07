'My Baby Girl': Jailed Conman's Holi Greeting For Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh said he will "go to all extent" for her, and signed off the note with 'I love you'.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of extorting hundreds of crores from influential businessmen, today issued a statement to the media with a Holi greeting, and a love note for actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

In the handwritten note, he thanked the media for reporting "his version", and went on to dedicate a paragraph to Ms Fernandez, who has also been questioned in the multi-crore extortion case linked to Sukesh. Calling the actor 'baby girl', Sukesh said he will "go to all extent" for her, and signed off the note with 'I love you'.

"I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and it's my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you, my baby girl. I love you," he wrote.

Sukesh was recently spotted in a CCTV video clip from inside Delhi's Mandoli jail, where he is being held, breaking down in front of police officers as a surprise raid resulted in a seizure worth lakhs from his prison cell.

The alleged conman was arrested in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, in which Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned by the cops.

Sukesh was late last month arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fresh money laundering case linked to cheating former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife.

The fresh charges against Sukesh Chandrashekhar pertain to Rs 3.5 crore that Malvinder Singh's wife Japna is alleged to have paid after she was conned that this money would be used to bail her husband out.

He was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case where he is alleged to have duped Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh.