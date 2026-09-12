Murdered Influencer Manjeet Kaur's Final Video Surfaces: "They Set Me On Fire"

Chandigarh-based social media influencer Manjeet Kaur's murder case has taken a turn after a video, reportedly recorded during her treatment, surfaced online. In the video, Manjeet is seen recounting the incident and claiming that an attempt was made to burn her alive.

"The condition that you are seeing me in today... Surjit, Shubhi, Neha, and two men along with Shubhi, they all set me on fire. I beg the administration to please give punishment to whoever has done this to me, as soon as possible," she said in the video.

Manjeet had initially been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after suffering severe burn injuries. She was later referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for further treatment, where the video is reported to have been recorded.

She battled for her life for nearly three months before succumbing to her injuries in the last week of August.

Following her death, Chandigarh Police stepped up the investigation. In the initial complaint submitted by the family, allegations were made that Manjeet Kaur had been kidnapped and set on fire.

The emergence of the video has added another dimension to the investigation, with police expected to examine its authenticity, recording circumstances, and the allegations made by Manjeet in detail.

One Arrested, Main Accused Still Absconding

Chandigarh Police have arrested one person in connection with the case, identified as Parminder Singh alias Pinda. Police have described Pinda as an associate of the alleged main accused, Rinku. Investigators are questioning him to establish the sequence of events leading to the attack and Manjeet's death. The police are also searching for Rinku, who remains at large.