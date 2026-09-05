How Zohran Mamdani Is Collaborating With Influencers To Reach New Yorkers

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani built his popularity online. Now, his administration is using influencers to reach even more people. The City Hall has developed a network of content creators and influencers to promote the mayor's policies and present his administration in a positive light.

The administration regularly shares updates on the mayor's priorities with influencers through group chats, encouraging them to create content around his work. The updates are shared through Signal, an encrypted messaging app that keeps the conversations out of public view, reported The New York Times.

The use of influencers by City Hall has raised questions about transparency, public funding and the growing role of influencers in government communication.

How City Hall Works With Influencers

According to the NYT report, City Hall has worked with more than 1,200 content creators since Mamdani took office. A Signal group overseen by new media director Emilia Rowland includes more than 250 influencers, while other groups focus on specific audiences such as parenting influencers.

Influencers Receive Access to the Mayor

The influencers are invited to events with Mamdani, and some have received opportunities for one-on-one interviews with him. According to the mayor's office, it does not pay the influencers, although their access to the mayor can potentially help them gain followers and attract commercial sponsorships.

Questions Over Transparency

The arrangement has drawn scrutiny from watchdog groups over the use of influencers and private communication channels. City Hall has declined to provide details including the budget of its new media office, the list of influencers involved and the government's overall spending on influencer campaigns.

Paid Influencer Campaigns By City Agencies

While the mayor's office says it does not pay its influencers directly, some creators have received payments through city agency programmes. The New York City Campaign Finance Board, for example, used an outside firm to pay 18 influencers a total of $626,365 during the 2025 election cycle to promote voter turnout.

Debate Over Influencers In Government Communication

Supporters view the strategy as a way to reach residents on the platforms they use, while critics have questioned the authenticity of some of the narratives about the mayor. The report also raises questions about influencers earning money through other activities, with experts pointing to blurred boundaries in their work.

According to Anya Schiffrin, co-director of the Technology Policy and Innovation Concentration at Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs, "They could be promoting a product, they could have a contract from a city agency."

"With traditional journalism, journalists have one job and that job is to report the news. With influencers, there's a blurring of boundaries," Schiffrin, who recently published a report on the Mamdani administration's relationship with new media, added.