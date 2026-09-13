27-Year-Old Influencer Dies After Liposuction Surgery Complications, Probe Launched

A 27-year-old social media influencer, Olivia Oras, died during a routine liposuction procedure, according to Metro.UK. She went to a private clinic in Helsinki, Finland, for planned liposuction; however, she reportedly lost consciousness after the anaesthetic was administered. The popular influencer was taken to Helsinki University Hospital, but she died several days later on September 3. The incident has prompted local authorities to launch an official manslaughter investigation.

Liposuction is a surgical procedure that uses suction to remove unwanted fat from specific areas of the body. As per the Mayo Clinic, fat cells get bigger when a person gains weight. The liposuction procedure apparently helps in lowering the number of fat cells in a specific area. The medical centre's website further mentioned that the amount of fat removed depends on what the area looks like and the volume of fat. The resulting shape changes are usually permanent as long as your weight remains the same.

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Family calls for probe

A spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that the Finnish influencer's family is now seeking answers, as they have 'filed a police report'.

The Helsinki Police, in a statement, stated that the probe "is in its early stages". They added that there is "no further information to share at this time", but the report mentioned that they launched a probe into possible "aggravated manslaughter", a crime which carries a jail term of up to six years.

The police also raided the Plastic Surgery Center in Helsinki and immediately suspended it. They also found that the clients were 'seriously endangered' by clinicians.

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Oras first gained popularity when she was 14 years old and used to share her daily life online. By 16, her growing internet presence led to a starring role in The Perfect Selfie, a 2016 documentary that followed her over 18 months. The film captured a modern coming-of-age story, highlighting her complex connection with social media and her audience.

However, the pressure following the documentary's release took a heavy toll, as she later struggled with severe anxiety. She even deleted her social media accounts and moved to Amsterdam to start fresh.

She then took a job at a local cafe and began planning for university, but her attempt at a quiet life was shattered when a friend in her building tragically died by suicide, an event that traumatised her.

She moved back to Helsinki to live with her parents, but struggled with alcoholism and a sleeping pill addiction. In 2022, she entered an addiction facility for a month.