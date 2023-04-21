'Murder Of Constitution': Sharad Pawar On Naroda Gam Acquittals

A court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all surviving 67 accused in the case. (File)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday termed the acquittal of all 67 accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riot case as the "murder of rule of law and the Constitution."

Speaking at a gathering of Nationalist Congress Party's workers in suburban Ghatkopar, he also blamed the Maharashtra government for the deaths of people due to sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar, and demanded a judicial probe.

A court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all surviving 67 accused in the case related to the killing of 11 Muslims during a riot in Ahmedabad's Naroda Gam area in 2002 in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident.

''The rule of law and Constitution have been murdered. This has been proved by yesterday's verdict,'' Pawar said.

Speaking on the Kharghar sunstroke deaths, the NCP chief accused the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government of negligence in the organisation of the award ceremony on April 16.

Only a probe by a retired judge will fix responsibility for the tragedy, he said.

Mr Pawar also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing power to finish off opposition parties.

"(NCP leader) Anil Deshmukh was jailed for 13 months on allegations of taking bribes of Rs 100 crore, and in the charge sheet the probe agency described donations of Rs one and a half crore for his educational institution as a bribe. I also head several educational institutions, if I take donations for them, are they supposed to be bribes,'' he asked.

Nawab Malik, another NCP leader, was still languishing in jail, Mr Pawar added.

"Fundamentalism is growing in the country and we need to stay alert. We have to fight back against it at any cost,'' he said.

